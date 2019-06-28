UK comms watchdog opening up more of Openreach to rivals

The UK's communications regulator will open up rival access to BT's (BT +0.7% ) Openreach network for those serving large corporate clients, it says.

That will support more investment in fiber and 5G networks.

Such access to "ducts and poles" had been available to those focusing on residential and small-business customers.

"Today, we have extended it to firms serving large businesses, as well as companies laying high-speed lines that support mobile and broadband networks," Ofcom says.

Also, as part of a market review, Ofcom says that in areas where Openreach has limited competition, Ofcom will continue to regulate and keep prices flat. In many areas there are no rival networks present, where duct-and-pole access isn't enough, and in those areas "Openreach will be required to give competitors physical access to its fiber-optic cables, at a price that reflects its costs."

Regulation will be lighter where there's stronger competition or prospective competition, it says.