Good news/bad news: Economic data gives mixed signals

The number of economic reports that met or exceeded expectations this week roughly equaled the ones that disappointed. If you're a pessimist, though, the number of measures that came in-line or lagged estimates clearly outweighed those in the better-than-expected category. Here's an example of conflicting signals in this week's mix--the University of Michigan index of consumer sentiment at 98.2 in June exceeded economists' estimate of 97.9, however the Conference Board's consumer confidence index of 121.5, also for June, fell short of the 132.0 consensus. Stronger-than-expected: In addition to the June index of consumer sentiment, pending home sales rebounded in May, up 1.1%, vs. consensus of +0.6% and partly reversing the 1.5% decline in April.

May personal income gained 0.5%, stronger than the 0.3% rise expected and at the same pace as in April; PCE price index rose 0.2% M/M vs. +0.1% consensus and +0.3% in April; core PCE price index also increased 0.2% vs. +0.1% consensus and +0.2% in April. May core durable goods beat expectations, rising 0.3% vs. the 0.1% estimate and vs. -0.1% in April (which was revised from flat). The Chicago Fed national activity index, though down 0.05 in May, still did better than the -0.18 expected and -0.48 in April. April FHFA housing price index rose 0.4% M/M, more than the +0.2% consensus and up from the +0.1% in March; rises 5.2% Y/Y vs. 4.9% previous.

In-line: May consumer spending rose 0.4% from April, as expected, and vs. +0.6% in April.

May wholesale inventories, up 0.4% from April, to $678.7B match the consensus, slows from 0.9% prior. The Commerce Department's third estimate of Q1 real GDP growth estimate stays at 3.1%, as expected.

Weaker-than-expected: Initial jobless claims this week rose more than expected, by 10K to 227K vs. 218K consensus and higher than 217K in the previous week; continuous claims rose 22K to 1.688M vs. 1.665M consensus and up from 1.666M in the previous week.

In addition to the June's Conference Board consumer confidence index (see above), the present situation index slipped to 162.6 from 170.7 prior, and expectations index dropped to 94.1 from 105.0 in May. June Chicago PMI fell more than expected, to 49.7 from 54.2 in May; consensus estimate was for 53.6. June Richmond Federal Reserve manufacturing survey of +3 trails the estimate for +4 and weakens from prior reading of +5; though shipments, at +7 gained strength from May’s +2, capacity utilization of -4 declined from -2 in the prior month. June Texas manufacturing survey’s measure of general business activity fell to -12.1 much steeper than the -1.0 consensus and the -5.3 reading in May; production, though strengthened 8.9 vs. the 6.3 gain in May. May durable goods number fell 1.3%, when the number was expected to be flat; the April number was revised down to -2.8% from -2.1%. May international trade deficit of $74.5B was wider than the $71.5B deficit expected, a 5.1% increase from the $70.9B deficit in April; exports were $140.2B, imports $214.7B. May new home sales of 626K disappointed from the 680K expected and fell from 679K in April, which was revised up from 673K. S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller HPI came in flat in April vs. +0.2% consensus and down from the 0.3% rise in March; rose 2.5% Y/Y vs. 2.6% consensus and 2.6% in April.