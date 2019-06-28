U.S. total rig count flat; oil rigs add 4

The total count of active U.S. drilling rigs remains unchanged at 967, following six declines in the previous seven weeks, according to Baker Hughes' latest weekly survey.

The oil rig count climbed by 4 to 793 while gas rigs fell by 4 to 173, with one rig classified as miscellaneous.

WTI crude oil is little changed after the report, -0.3% at $59.22/bbl.

