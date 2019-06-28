I-ON Communications to acquire H9pitch

I-ON Digital's (OTCQB:IONI +11.2% ) subsidiary I-ON Communications Co., Ltd., has entered into a binding Letter of Intent to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Seoul, South Korea-based H9Pitch (www.h9pitch.com).

H9Pitch is a fast growing traditional and multi-media design studio and agency catering to the domestic amateur and professional sports industry.

I-ON expects H9Pitch's will generate double-digit revenue growth over the next twelve months to $2M while maintaining its relatively low overhead.

The transaction is expected to be financed primarily with I-ON's balance sheet. The deal be expected to be immediately accretive to earnings as a result.