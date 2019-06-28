New Jersey tops Nevada in sports betting handle

New Jersey casinos and racetracks took in $319M in sports bet during May to top the $318M wagered in Nevada for the same month. NJ casino took in $15.5M in revenue to also outpace the $11.6M brought in by Nevada operators.

It was the first time New Jersey came out in front of Nevada for sports betting, although futures betting totals were counted in the Garden State but not the Silver State.

Sports betting players in New Jersey include FanDuel (DUEL), DraftKings (DRAFT), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY), Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and 888 Holdings (OTCPK:EIHDF).