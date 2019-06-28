Morgan Stanley likely to gain control of China JV in H2 - Reuters

Morgan Stanley (MS +1.7% ) is poised to get regulatory approval to own a majority stake in its Chinese securities joint venture in the second half of this year, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank is seeking to increase its holding in the joint venture with Huaxin Securities to 51% from 49%. The JV offerings include underwriting and sponsoring of stock and bond sales.

Rivals HSBC Holdings, JPMorgan Chase, Nomura Holdings, and UBS have already gained controlling stakes in onshore securities JVs in China.

