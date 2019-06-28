Dish advances in spectrum talks with parents of Sprint, T-Mobile - CNBC

Dish Network (DISH +0.1% ) is making strides in its attempt to jump into the proposed $26B merger of Sprint (S -0.2% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS +0.5% ), CNBC reports, noting Dish is in talks with the Justice Dept., T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY +0.2% ) and Sprint owner SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) to buy Boost Mobile and use new T-Mobile's network to host spectrum.

That's a tough sell for Dish chief Charlie Ergen, who has fallen short on getting such deals wrapped before.

The spectrum hosting is the new wrinkle; Dish would use the Sprint/T-Mobile network via a revenue-sharing deal that is the new focus of the discussion, and it would use that network only until it's built out its own -- a process that would likely take years and billions of dollars.

Dish's likely advantage at the moment: Deutsche Telekom and SoftBank are less concerned about enriching them as a wireless competitor vs. the likes of Amazon.com (which has expressed an interest in Boost Mobile as well).

Dish promised the FCC six years ago that it would put a hoard of spectrum to use, offering broadband coverage to 70% of the population in 176 markets by March 2020, so the clock is ticking there.