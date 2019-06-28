Rocky Mountain High Brands updates on Lipari

Rocky Mountain High Brands (OTCQB:RMHB -10.1% ) issues a clarification on regarding Sweet Rock and Lipari Foods. (“Lipari”).

It's noted that Lipari does not currently distribute foods containing hemp-derived CBD. Instead, Lipari's current policy regarding hemp is to distribute foods only containing hemp seed-derived ingredients.

"As the public is aware, federal and state laws are rapidly improving regarding clarification of hemp-derived products. The FDA is determining how to regulate hemp-derived products infused into foods. We anticipate the FDA to publish directives regarding the manufacturing, distribution and sale of hemp-derived products," state Rocky Mountain High CEO Michael Welch.

Welch represents Rocky Mountain High Brands as a board member on the U.S Hemp Roundtable.

Source: Press Release