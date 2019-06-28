Chesapeake Energy finds bullish support fromt Morgan Stanley analyst

Chesapeake Energy (CHK +2.9% ) moves higher after Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott resumes coverage of the stock with an Overweight rating and $2.75 price target, believing the company is in good shape to pay down its substantial debt load and benefit from asset sales.

McDermott says he now see a clearer path toward lower leverage and that his recent time with management pointed toward solid execution on operational improvements.

CHK's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Bearish.