General Dynamics secures FAA certification for newest G600 jet

General Dynamics (GD +1.9% ) says its new Gulfstream G600 luxury jet won type and production certificates from the Federal Aviation Administration, clearing the way for the first completed G600 deliveries to customers as scheduled this year.

"Getting both authorizations on the same day is evidence of the maturity of our G600 production processes and speaks to the safety and reliability of the aircraft's design," says Gulfstream president Mark Burns.

GD's Gulfstream G500 earned its type and production certificates simultaneously just a year ago.