Aerojet Rocketdyne a soaring Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD +3.2% ) is initiated with a Buy rating and $50 price target at Canaccord Genuity, which says the company is well positioned to benefit from several near-term opportunities in the areas of missile defense, hypersonics and space access applications.

Also, while much of AJRD's cost improvement efforts are reflected in current margins, Canaccord believes a continued focus on the cost structure will provide a tailwind.

Finally, the firm thinks shares will benefit as the defense outlook remains positive, there is a scarcity premium on small-cap defense stocks, and the company benefits from significant balance sheet flexibility.

AJRD's average Selling Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish and its Quant Rating is Very Bullish.