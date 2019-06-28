Corn plunges after bearish USDA report

Bloated longs are on the wrong side of the trade today after the USDA's latest numbers show 91.7M acres planted to corn vs. trade expectations of just 86.7M.

The corn plantings have at least some scratching their head, as they're not squaring with what's being seen in the field. The USDA plans to re-interview farmers in 14 states.

The soybean numbers were a bit more bullish, with 80M acres planted vs. 89M a year ago.

Corn is down 4.3% , and Beans are up 1.3% .

