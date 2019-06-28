Petrobras sees oil exports rising by at least one-third in future years

Petrobras (PBR) says it expects to increase the amount of oil it exports by more than a third in the coming years to more than 800K bbl/day from 600K bbl/day it has averaged during H1 2019.

"The development of new markets for pre-salt oil is essential for Petrobras, given increasing exports will likely lead to volumes above 800K bbl/day in the coming years," says the company's head of refining and gas.

Additionally, PBR says three types of companies could be interested in purchasing its refineries, including domestic fuel distribution companies such as Raizen.

The company is planning to sell off eight of its refineries in a process that could raise $15B: CEO Roberto Castello Branco said earlier this week that one of the refineries could be sold by the end of the year.