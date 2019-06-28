Diamondback a Buy at MKM, citing advantaged cash operating margin

Diamondback Energy (FANG +1.1% ) is initiated with a Buy rating and $163 price target at MKM Partners, which says FANG's advantaged cash operating margin is a consequence of an elevated 68% oil cut and 15%-20% lower per unit cash expense.

MKM says FANG thus generates a 224% full-cycle return - the highest asset return in the U.S. oil industry, rivaled only by Cabot Oil & Gas and compared to the ~120% industry median cash recycle ratio.

MKM also likes the company's plans to execute a stock buyback program of up to $2B through year-end 2020, noting FANG's capital intensity is 15%-20% below the industry median and approximates its least capital intensive Permian Basin peer, Concho Resources.

FANG's average Sell Side Rating is Buy and its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish, but its Quant Rating is Neutral.