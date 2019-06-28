Banks plan bigger buybacks this year

Greg Powell, deputy chief investment officer of Miller/Howard breaks down the dividend and buyback plans that 12 large U.S. banks announced yesterday after the Federal Reserve cleared their plans.

Relative to last year, dividends for the group are up 9.5%.

The total repurchase authorization is 25% higher for the 12 banks, driven by massive increases at Bank of America and JPMorgan.

Do the the higher dividends and buybacks pose a risk to the financial system or the individual banks? "While the risk of widespread loan defaults will always exist, we believe U.S. banks have now built a substantial capital buffer that should allow them to continue paying dividends in all but the most extreme circumstances," Powell said in an emailed statement.

Mid-sized banks were not required to undergo the same stress tests as the large banks this year. Of those mid-sized banks that did announce dividends and buybacks, their capital return plans are "roughly in-line with the large banks," Powell said.

Overall, financial firms advanced strongly today with the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) rising 1.3% .

Note: Among the large banks, perhaps the bank that stands to boost its dividend yield the most is Goldman Sachs (GS +2.4% ), which last year was limited to keep capital returns at recent levels, plans a whopping 47% dividend hike; its dividend yield for trailing twelve months currently (before any dividend boost) stands at 1.63% vs. 2.78% for the financial sector median.

Bank of America (BAC +2.8% ) expects to increase its quarterly dividend by 20%; its dividend yield is currently 2.13%.

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, KRE, VFH, KBE, UYG, FNCL, IYF, BTO, IAT, IYG