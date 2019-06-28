Boeing 737 MAX could be grounded until end of 2019, offical says

Boeing's (BA) 737 MAX jets likely will be grounded until late this year in light of the new problem that emerged with the plane's in-flight control chip, a company official says.

“We’re expecting a September time frame for a full software package to fix both MCAS and this new issue,” the official says. “We believe additional items will be remedied by a software fix.”

Once the software package is submitted, it could take at least another two months before the planes are flying again; the Federal Aviation Administration will need time to re-certify the planes, Boeing will need to reach agreement with airlines and pilots unions on how much extra training pilots will need, and the airlines will need time to complete necessary maintenance checks.