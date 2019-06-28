Pfizer's sildenafil flunks late-stage PPHN study in newborns

A Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) intravenous sildenafil (branded as Revatio) added to inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) in newborns with persistent pulmonary hypertension (PPHN) failed to achieve the primary endpoint. Specifically, treatment with IV sildenafil plus iNO did not result in a statistically significant reduction in treatment failure rate or time on iNO compared to iNO alone.

Revatio was first approved in Europe in October 2005 for adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Sildenafil is also the active ingredient in Viagra.

Shares are off a fraction after hours.