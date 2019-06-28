Stocks add to best June since 1955 as investors await Trump-Xi meeting

Stocks closed out a stellar June on a winning note, boosted by gains from big bank stocks after they raised their dividend payouts and share repurchase plans.

The S&P 500 rose 6.9% for the month, marking its best June performance since 1955, and 4.5% for the quarter; halfway through 2019, the S&P has surged 17.4%, its best first half of the year since 1997.

End-of-quarter rebalancing likely factored into today's action, but investors' top focus was the Trump-Xi meeting scheduled for tonight, with the consensus view that the two sides will agree to keep talking and withhold any additional tariffs.

All 11 S&P sectors ended higher, but the financials group (+1.4%) was the biggest winners, rising on the back of bank stocks after the Fed did not object to the capital plans of 18 of the largest banking institutions, which prompted the dividend and buyback moves.

U.S. Treasury prices ended little changed, with the two-year yield staying flat at 1.74% and the 10-year yield shedding one basis point to 2.00%.

WTI crude fell 1.6% to $58.47/bbl following news that several EU nations set up a trade channel with Iran to avoid U.S. sanctions.