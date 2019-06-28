Dominion pulls Appalachian gas project, blames FERC delays

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) withdraws its application for the 120K dt/d Sweden Valley pipeline expansion, saying the shipper walked away from its commitment after delays from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The project was designed to add an outlet for Appalachian gas production by constructing a new lateral on the Dominion system that would deliver into the Tennessee Gas Pipeline in eastern Ohio.

Dominion's decision to pull the project comes amid uncertainties over whether an impasse over greenhouse gas considerations is hurting FERC's ability to act on smaller pipeline projects that are not affiliated with LNG projects, S&P Global Platts reports.