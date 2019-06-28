Wells Fargo confirms formation of regulatory-focused office

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) confirms the formation of a new office to focus on regulatory priorities and further drive its transformation.

Headed by Derek Flowers, the new Strategic Execution and Operations Office is made up of several teams, including the regulatory consent order and risk framework execution office, the sales practice consent order office, regulatory relations, and the business process management and operational design team.

Flowers, an executive officer and a member of the company's operating committee, was previously Wells Fargo's chief credit and market risk officer.

Mary Katherine DuBose, most recently managing director and head of capital markets, will serve as chief credit officer.

Jeremy Smith will continue to lead market and counterparty risk. DuBose and Smith will both report to Chief Risk Officer Mandy Norton.

Wells Fargo edges up 0.1% in after-hours trading.

Previously: Wells Fargo forms unit to satisfy regulators - American Banker (May 8)