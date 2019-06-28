Moody's sees CBS-Viacombo as 'inevitable'

A recombination of CBS and Viacom (VIA, VIAB) is "probably inevitable," Moody's notes, observing that pressure is building in the media industry to increase scale.

Recent M&A deals like Disney's asset deal with Fox, and Comcast's purchase of Sky, have only added incentives for companies to get bigger in order to compete in the new content landscape.

Moody's assumes that if the two companies can overcome the (well-reported) governance and valuation hurdles, they'd come together in an all-equity deal with $500M in revenue and cost synergies.

"We believe that the potential combined company will be stronger than its parts, particularly in facing the escalating stake in the television ecosystem,” says Moody's senior VP Neil Begley.

Earlier, Imperial Capital noted that valuation would be key to the deal via the settled share exchange ratio.