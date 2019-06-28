U.S. makes big soybean sale to China on eve of Trump-Xi meeting

In an apparent goodwill gesture a day before Pres. Trump's meeting with Chinese Pres. Xi, the U.S. Department of Agriculture today reported a large soybean sale to China.

The export sale of 544K metric tons marked the largest U.S. soybean sale to China since March, sparking July soybean 1.2% higher to $9.05/bu while corn and wheat futures fell sharply.

The deal reportedly surprised some traders, as soybean export premiums for late summer shipments were unchanged this week, showing little evidence of a large purchase, and because recent large deals have come only after talks between the two countries.

"It looks like a good faith purchase, which we’ve seen before, although in the past they came after the two presidents shook hands. Today it's coming before they do so it may be trying to influence talks," saysArlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for INTL FCStone.

U.S. soybean exports to China have plunged by more than 80% since Beijing slapped steep tariffs on shipments last July.

