DuPont downplayed environmental liabilities, Chemours says in lawsuit

Chemours (NYSE:CC) says DuPont (NYSE:DD) lowballed the cost of environmental liabilities that it would take on when it was spun off from DuPont in 2015.

A lawsuit unsealed today says the maximum liability exposure figures that DuPont certified prior to the spinoff have proven to be "systematically and spectacularly wrong."

As examples, Chemours says it faces more than $200M in costs to address environmental issues in North Carolina vs. DuPont's estimated $2M maximum liability, and says potential environmental liabilities in New Jersey far exceed the $337M DuPont had stated at the time of the spinoff.

DuPont and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) say they will seek to dismiss the lawsuit and attempt to resolve disputes through arbitration.