Debate Night 2 delivers Democratic primary record ratings to NBC

After NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA) got better-than-expected ratings for Night 1 of a 20-Democrat debate fest, the follow-up last night promised even higher ratings, and ended up delivering a record.

Last night's debate drew 18.1M viewers across the covering networks, easily a record for a Democratic primary debate (15.5M tuned in for a five-candidate debate featuring Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders in October 2015). Wednesday night's gathering, with a different 10 candidates, had pulled an unexpected 15.3M viewers.

Neither of the past two nights matched the first GOP debate of the 2016 cycle, which had the top 10 Republican candidates and a reliable ratings draw in then-contender Donald Trump, and drew 24M viewers.