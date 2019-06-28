Oil dips late after EU reportedly to allow Iran trade despite U.S. sanctions

Crude oil prices tumbled just before the settlement after European parties to the Iran nuclear deal said they would try to help normalize trade with the country despite U.S. sanctions; WTI settled -1.6% at $58.47/bbl.

Iran has urged the Europeans to start buying Iranian oil or give Iran a credit line to keep the accord alive, but the Trump administration today threatened to sanction any countries that import Iranian crude.

Also, U.S. officials reportedly have concluded that drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil industry last month were launched from Iraq, not Yemen, raising concerns that Iran's allies are trying to open a new front in the regional conflict.

Crude futures had been little changed ahead of the G-20 meeting between Pres. Trump and China's Pres. Xi this weekend and on production cuts from the OPEC meeting that starts Monday.

OPEC officials said today the cartel was set to extend oil production cuts into this year's H2, with the Saudis also saying they would apply pressure to laggard producers such as Iraq and Nigeria, which they say have not complied with their pledged output curbs under the current agreement.

