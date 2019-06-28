Judge to decide whether Sprint/T-Mobile trial will be delayed

A magistrate judge is going to decide whether to delay a planned trial pitting 13 states and the District of Columbia against the merger of Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), Bloomberg notes.

The plaintiffs are arguing that they quickly need details of any deal the companies reach with the Justice Dept. in order to prepare for a planned Oct. 7 trial, and are saying the companies have walked back an earlier agreement to share those details.

The companies have "retreated from their earlier agreement," according to the states, while Sprint and T-Mobile are suggesting that a delay in that information won't necessarily extend the trial date.