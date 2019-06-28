Utility stocks look pricey vs. historical norms

Most of the money coming back to the stock market following the 2018 selloff has gone into companies with steady dividends and earnings that are less dependent on economic booms, particularly utilities and particularly over the past four weeks, writes Jon Sindreu at WSJ's Heard On The Street.

Utility firms look particularly pricey by historical standards, he says, currently fetching 18.6x earnings on average vs. 16.6x for the S&P 500 overall - close to the highest gap on record.

The "poster child of this utility mania," Sindreu says, is American Water (NYSE:AWK), whose stock has surged over the past few months to 30.9x expected earnings.

Investors' faith in the safety of utility stocks is not wholly justified by the historical record, Sindreu says, as the sector's volatility and peak-to-trough performance during recent big selloffs are roughly in-line with the broader S&P 500.

ETFs: XLU, UTG, VPU, GUT, IDU, BUI, FUTY, RYU, UPW, PSCU, FXU, SDP, PUI, FUGAX