OPEC+ deal to be extended by 6-9 months

Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to extend by six to nine months the OPEC+ oil supply cut deal, making the outcome of next week's group gathering in Vienna all but a foregone conclusion.

The rollover agreement involves curbing oil output by 1.2M barrels per day, and would last for the rest of this year and potentially into early 2020.

Saudi Arabia and Russia have been collaborating on oil policy since 2016, partly to combat fast-rising output from the U.S. shale industry.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, NRGD, NRGO, NRGU, NRGZ, OILD, OILU, USAI, YGRN