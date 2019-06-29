DOJ extends Boeing probe to 787 Dreamliner

Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed records from Boeing (NYSE:BA) relating to its 787 Dreamliner and employees at the company's South Carolina manufacturing plant, according to the Seattle Times.

The subpoena was issued by the U.S. Department of Justice, which is also conducting a criminal investigation into the certification and design of Boeing's 737 MAX after two deadly crashes.

It's not yet clear, however, if the subpoena was issued by the same prosecutors overseeing the 737 MAX investigation.

