Saving Iran nuclear deal not likely

Following talks in Vienna on Friday between the remaining signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal - Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China - Iran's deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said he would report back to Tehran on the discussions.

The talks were a "step forward, but it is still not enough and not meeting Iran's expectations," he added.

Brian Hook, State Department’s special representative on Iran, meanwhile issued a stark choice for European companies: Either do business with the U.S., or forfeit it by doing business with Iran.