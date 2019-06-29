No sanctions over Russian missile deal - Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday the U.S. did not plan to impose sanctions on Ankara for buying Russian S-400 defense systems, after President Trump said Turkey had been "treated unfairly over the contract."

"This administration previous to mine would not let him buy it (Patriots). So (Erdogan) goes out, he goes to Russia, and makes a deal for the S-400," Trump declared. "As soon as he bought it (S-400), people went back to him from our country and they said, 'Listen, we don’t want you to use that system because it’s not the NATO system.'"

Even minor U.S. sanctions could prompt another sharp selloff in the Turkish lira. A 30% slide in the currency drove the economy into recession in 2018, and the lira has lost another 10% this year.

A decision could also impact Turkey's participation in the Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) F-35 program. Washington has already started the process of Ankara's removal, halting training of Turkish pilots in the U.S. on the aircraft.

