Don't count on central banks to drive economic growth - BIS report

"Monetary policy can no longer be the main engine of economic growth, and other policy drivers need to kick in to ensure the global economy achieves sustainable momentum," the Bank of International Settlements warns in its Annual Economic Report.

The BIS calls for better balance among monetary policy, structural reforms, fiscal policy, and macroprudential measures to shift from the "debt-fueled growth model that risks turbulence ahead."

The comments echo statements made by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi earlier this month, saying that structural reforms need to be stepped up to support economic growth in EU markets.

The BIS is owned by 60 central banks that represent countries that together account for ~95% of world GDP.