BIS to establish fintech Innovation Hub

The Bank for International Settlements, an organization owned by 60 central banks, will create a hub to foster international collaboration on innovative fintech within the central banking community.

"The role of the Hub will be to identify and develop in-depth insights into critical trends in technology affecting central banking; develop public goods in the technology space geared towards improving the functioning of the global financial system; and serve as a focal point for a network of central bank experts on innovation," the BIS said in a statement.

In the first phase of the Hub's formation, centers will be set up in Basel and Hong Kong using existing BIS facilities; a third hub will be established in Singapore.

In a second phase, additional Hub centers will be added in the Americas and Europe.