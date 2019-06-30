Deutsche Bank board to meet July 7 to talk job cuts - Reuters

Deutsche Bank's (NYSE:DB) supervisory board will meet on July 7 to discuss a major restructuring at the German bank that could eliminate as many as 20,000 jobs, Reuters reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The company is also considering cuts at its management board.
Investment bank will be represented by Deutsche Bank Christian Sewing on the management board rather than having a seat at the table.
Garth Ritchie has been leading the investment bank, but a plan being contemplated would promote Stefan Hoops and Mark Fedorcik to lead the division as co-heads, two of the people said.
The plan is fluid and many aspects of the plan are still to be decided, one of the people said.
