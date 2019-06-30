Deutsche Bank plans wealth management hiring spree - Reuters

While Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) contemplates a plan to cut as many as 20,000 jobs to help boost profitability, the German lender is looking to bolster businesses that have more stable revenue streams, wealth management being one such unit.

Deutsche Bank's global head of wealth management, Fabrizio Campelli, told Reuters the company plans to add about 300 relationship and investment managers across America, Europe, and emerging markets regions.

“We need to increase significantly our client footprint, which means the net increase of client facing individuals needs to be material,” he said.