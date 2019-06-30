Key events this week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of June 30 - July 6 for healthcare investors.

TUESDAY (7/2): Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ): Sunosi update webcast.

WEDNESDAY (7/3): ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer, Barcelona. Celyad (NASDAQ:CYAD): Phase 1 data on CYAD-101 in colorectal cancer. Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY): Updated data on BRAFTOVI + MEKTOVI + Erbitux in BRAF V600E-positive metastatic colorectal cancer.

SATURDAY (7/6): International Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis Congress, Melbourne. Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY): Long-term data on Jivi antihemophilic factor (recombinant) PEGylated-aucl.

FDA action date for Karyopharm Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:KPTI) selinexor for penta-refractory multiple myeloma (extended from mid-March).