ArcelorMittal sompletes sale of some European assets to Liberty House

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) completed the sale to Liberty House Group of several steelmaking assets that was part of its agreement with the European Commission related to its acquisition of Ilva SpA.

The divestments included some assets in the Czech Republic, Romania, Macedonia, Italy, Luxembourt, and Belgium.

Total net consideration for the assets is €740M; ArcelorMittal received €610M on June 218 and €110M is required to be deposited in escrow to be used by Liberty for certain capital spending projects as part of the EC approval process.

Previously: EC OKs sale of ArcelorMittal steel assets in Ilva deal (April 17)