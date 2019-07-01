Protesters try to storm Hong Kong's legislature - Reuters

About 100 riot police stood behind shattered glass as a small group of protesters rammed windows ahead of a rally to mark Hong Kong's 1997 handover back to China, Reuters reports.

Police warned protesters to stop charging or they would use force.

Earlier the police beat some protesters with baton and used pepper spray to try to disperse crowds near where officials were preparing a ceremony to commemorate the handover from the U.K. to China.

Over a million people have taken to the streets to oppose a now-suspended extradition bill, that would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party.

