Sony's next PlayStation focusing on hard-core gamers - WSJ

Sony's (NYSE:SNE) next-generation PlayStation, though still more than a year away, is marketing against newcomers like Google by focusing on hard-core gamers who obsess over the latest features, the Wall Street Journal reports.

“Details when making games have become more important than ever,” said Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida at a recent company strategy briefing.

It's already talking up effects like "ray tracing," which shows the play of light on characters' faces when moving in a candlelit room.

Sony's PlayStation unit, which includes services like videogame subscriptions, has over $21B in revenue and almost $3B in operating profit.

The new version of the PlayStation will be competing with Stadia, Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) new service, Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Arcade videogame service slated to start this fall, and Microsoft's next-generation Xbox, to come on market holiday 2020.