Blackstone nears sale of $1.1B of Spanish mortgages - Bloomberg

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is close to a deal valued at ~EUR 950M ($1.1B) to sell a portfolio of Spanish mortgages to CarVal Investors, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the transaction.

The CarVal bid exceeded offers from Goldman Sachs and Elliott Management, the people said.

The portfolio of mortgages, with a face value of EUR 1.1B, was part of a EUR 6.4B book of loans that Blackstone acquired from Catalunya Banc in 2014 for ~EUR 3.6B.

The loans being sold by Blackstone are currently performing and are among the best of those originally sold by Catalunya Banc.