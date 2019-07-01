Final U.S.-China trade deal no more likely, Chinese adviser says

An adviser to the Chinese government and central bank says a trade truce with the U.S. reached over the weekend makes a final trade deal no more likely, Bloomberg reports.

Zhu Ning, a Chinese academic who advises the government, likened the dispute to conflicts in Korea or Vietnam. "It could drag on and there could be no declaration of war but the skirmishes keep going," he said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Dalian on Monday.

Comparing the two countries' statements over the past six months, Zhu said both seemed to be more cooperative after the truce in Argentina in December vs. the current agreement.

