Turkish lira advances as Trump seen softening sanctions

The Turkish lira jumps 1.6% against the U.S. dollar after President Trump signaled that he may reconsider his threats to sanction Turkey if it proceeds with a Russian missile purchase.

Earlier the currency rose more than 2% against the dollar to 5.6766, pushing the dollar-lira pair below its 100-day moving average.

"The sanctions will go into effect latest by August, but they will be mild," GlobalSource Partners, including Atilla Yesilada, wrote in a note.

ETFs: TUR

Previously: No sanctions over Russian missile deal - Erdogan (June 29)