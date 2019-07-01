Trump, Kim agree to restart nuclear talks

At a quickly arranged meeting between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the demilitarized zone, the two leaders agreed to restart nuclear talks.

They agreed to designate nuclear negotiating teams that will begin work over the next several weeks, Trump said.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the U.S. special representative for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, would probably start the new working-level talks with North Korean counterparts in the middle of July at a location yet to be determined.

Pompeo said the two sides don't have a common definition of denuclearization, but adds that they're "not at square one."