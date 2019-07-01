Futures point to strong open after weekend's U.S.-China trade truce

Stock market futures point to strong gains when U.S. markets open, following advances in Asia and Europe.

Futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq jump 1.7% , while the S&P futures gain 1.1% and Dow futures point to a 274-point, or 1.0% advance .

The moves reflect investors' relief after a U.S.-China trade truce was reached this weekend.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rises 0.8% in morning trading.

In Japan, the Nikkei 300 Index closed up 2.0% and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.2% .

Crude oil rises 2.8% to $60.90 per barrel after Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed to extend by 6-to-9 months the OPEC+ oil supply cut deal.

10-year Treasury yield rises 2 basis points to 2.024%.

Dollar Index rises 0.4% to 96.51.