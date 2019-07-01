Applied Materials to acquire Kokusai Electric for $2.2B cash

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to acquire all outstanding shares of Kokusai Electric Corporation for $2.2B in cash from global investment firm KKR.

Kokusai Electric is a leading company in providing high-productivity batch processing systems and services for memory, foundry and logic customers.

Kokusai Electric will operate as a business unit of Applied’s Semiconductor Products Group and is expected to be immediately accretive to companys non-GAAP EPS at close.

The transaction will be funded using a combination of balance sheet cash and a term loan facility.

The transaction is expected to close within ~12 months.