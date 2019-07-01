KBR awarded phenol and acetone technology contract by ingdao Haiwan Chemical Co.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) has been awarded a contract by Qingdao Haiwan Chemical Co., Ltd. to license KBR's leading phenol and acetone technology for a new phenol and acetone plant in Qingdao City, Shandong Province, China.

"KBR's phenol process has been on the leading edge for more than 60 years and KBR is continuously making innovative technical improvements to maintain its competitiveness," said Mr. Gao Zijian, General Manager of Haiwan Chemical. "I believe this phenol plant will be playing an important role in our corporation's progress of industrial transformation and upgrading. "