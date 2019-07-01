New additions to Russell indexes

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has been added to the Russell 2000, Russell 3000, and Russell Microcap Indexes, effective after the U.S. markets closed on June 28, 2019.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) has been added to the Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) has joined Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) has been added to the Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes, effective today after U.S. market opens.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) has been added to the Russell 2000, 3000 and Microcap Indexes, effective today after U.S. market opens.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) has been added to the Russell 3000 and Microcap Indexes, effective today after U.S. market opens.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will be added to U.S. all-cap Russell 3000 and small-cap Russell 2000 Indexes, effective today after U.S. market opens.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) has been added to the Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes, effective at the market close on June 28.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) has joined the Russell 3000 Index, effective after the close of the U.S. market on June 28.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) has been added to the Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes, effective after U.S. market close on June 28.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) has been added to the Russell 3000 Index, effective today after U.S. market opens.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) has been added to the Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes, effective today after U.S. market opens.

These additions are a part of the annual Russell indexes reconstitution, which took place following the U.S. market close on June 28, 2019.