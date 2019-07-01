Buffett donates ~$3.6B more Berkshire shares

Warren Buffett will convert 11,250 of his class A Berkshire Hathaway shares (NYSE:BRK.A) today into 16,875,000 class B shares (NYSE:BRK.B) and will donate most of them to five foundations.

16,811,941 class B shares, with a current value of ~$3.6B, will be donated among the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, Sherwood Foundation, Howard G. Buffett Foundation, and NoVo Foundation.

Buffett has never sold any Berkshire shares. With the current gift, about 45% of his 2006 holdings have been given to five foundations.

He plans to give all of his Berkshire shares to philanthropy through annual gifts that will be completed 10 years after his estate is settled.