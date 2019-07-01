Performance Food Group to acquire Reinhart Foodservice for $2B

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) to acquire Reinhart Foodservice, L.L.C from Reyes Holdings, L.L.C. for $2B, or ~$1.7B net of an estimated tax benefit of ~$265M.

Reinhart is the second largest privately held foodservice distributor in the U.S. with annual net sales of over $6B.

The acquisition will expand company's geographic reach, improve network efficiency and overall scale.

The company expects to achieve ~$50M in annual run-rate cost synergies in the third year following the close of the transaction.

The acquisition to be low-single digit accretive to Adjusted Diluted EPS in year one and double-digit accretive to Adjusted Diluted EPS in the third year following the close.

The transactions to be financed with borrowing on the company’s Asset-based Revolving Credit Facility, new Senior Unsecured Notes and Equity proceeds, of $300M to $400M.

The transaction is subject to U.S. federal antitrust clearance and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close by the end of the calendar year.

The company expects its Adjusted EBITDA growth outlook to be in a range of +9% to +10% Y/Y and reaffirms its Adjusted Diluted EPS growth outlook in a range of +12% to +16%.