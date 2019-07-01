Santander Consumer amends pact with FCA US

Santander Consumer USA Holdings (NYSE:SC) will make a $60M payment to FCA US (NYSE:FCAU) as part of an agreement to amend its master private label financing agreement, also known as the Chrysler agreement.

Under the Chrysler agreement, which is in year seven of a 10-year term, SC is FCA's preferred provider for consumer loans, leases, and dealer loans.

"This amendment establishes an operating framework for the remainder of our contract and positions us to continue to help FCA succeed," said SC CEO Scott Powell.

The amendment also terminates the parties' July 2018 tolling agreement, pursuant to which each party preserved its rights, claims, and defenses as they existed on April 30, 2018, with respect to the Chrysler agreement.